Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Linde Stock In The Last 10 Years

Linde LIN has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 1.94% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 12.73%. Currently, Linde has a market capitalization of $206.67 billion.

Buying $100 In LIN: If an investor had bought $100 of LIN stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $330.92 today based on a price of $429.92 for LIN at the time of writing.

Linde's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

