Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Crocs Stock In The Last 15 Years

Crocs CROX has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 18.47% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 31.08%. Currently, Crocs has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion.

Buying $100 In CROX: If an investor had bought $100 of CROX stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $5,613.04 today based on a price of $142.01 for CROX at the time of writing.

Crocs's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.