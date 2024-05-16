$1000 Invested In This Stock 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth $3,400 Today

Loading... Loading...

Reliance RS has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 14.22% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 27.25%. Currently, Reliance has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion.

Buying $1000 In RS: If an investor had bought $1000 of RS stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $3,412.64 today based on a price of $298.06 for RS at the time of writing.

Reliance's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

