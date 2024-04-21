A Look At Upcoming IPOs For The Week

Loading... Loading...

With the start of a new week comes the excitement surrounding a new set of companies looking to make an impact through their public offerings. According to Benzinga Pro, these enticing companies are scheduled to trade publicly this week.

Loar Holdings Inc LOAR will be trading publicly starting on April 26, 2024. The company's price band is set between $24.00 and $26.00 with an insider lock-up period of 180 days. Loar Holdings Inc will be offering 11,000,000 shares at a per-share value of $25.00.

Key Mining Corp KMCM will be trading publicly starting on April 25, 2024. Key Mining Corp will be offering 4,444,000 shares at a per-share value of $2.25 with an insider lock-up period of 180 days.

RUBRIK, INC RBRK will be trading publicly starting on April 25, 2024. The company's price band is set between $28.00 and $31.00 with an insider lock-up period of 180 days. RUBRIK, INC will be offering 23,000,000 shares at a per-share value of $29.50.

Marex Group plc MRX will be trading publicly starting on April 25, 2024. The company's price band is set between $18.00 and $21.00 with an insider lock-up period of 180 days. Marex Group plc will be offering 15,385,000 shares at a per-share value of $19.50.

RanMarine Technology B.V. RAN will be trading publicly starting on April 23, 2024. RanMarine Technology B.V. will be offering 1,435,000 shares at a per-share value of $5.50 with an insider lock-up period of 180 days.

YY Group Holding Limited YYGH will be trading publicly starting on April 22, 2024. The company's price band is set between $4.00 and $5.00 with an insider lock-up period of 180 days. YY Group Holding Limited will be offering 1,125,000 shares at a per-share value of $4.00.

mF INTERNATIONAL LIMITED MFI will be trading publicly starting on April 22, 2024. The company's price band is set between $4.00 and $5.00 with an insider lock-up period of 180 days. mF INTERNATIONAL LIMITED will be offering 1,560,000 shares at a per-share value of $4.50.

What Are IPOs?

An initial public offering, or IPO, is the transitional process of a private company deciding to go public and offer shares to investors on an exchange. Typically, IPOs offer companies the ability to build capital. Before a company becomes publicly listed, it must meet SEC requirements and work with investment banks through audits to determine pricing, offering date, and other important data points before the offering.

Companies and investment banks will work to establish a price range that the stock is expected to sell between. This is known as an offering range. Once a company goes public, its stock comes with an opening price. The insider lock-up period is usually a set number of days after an IPO where company insiders, or employees with a 10% or higher stake in their company, cannot sell shares.

