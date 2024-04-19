$1000 Invested In Delta Air Lines 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

April 19, 2024 2:02 PM | 1 min read | Make a Comment
Delta Air Lines DAL has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 1.56% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 13.98%. Currently, Delta Air Lines has a market capitalization of $31.01 billion.

Buying $1000 In DAL: If an investor had bought $1000 of DAL stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $6,098.98 today based on a price of $48.06 for DAL at the time of writing.

Delta Air Lines's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

