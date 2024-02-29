If You Invested $100 In This Stock 10 Years Ago, You Would Have $4,200 Today

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
February 29, 2024 11:00 AM | 1 min read
Super Micro Computer SMCI has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 34.79% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 45.23%. Currently, Super Micro Computer has a market capitalization of $46.98 billion.

Buying $100 In SMCI: If an investor had bought $100 of SMCI stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $4,243.08 today based on a price of $840.01 for SMCI at the time of writing.

Super Micro Computer's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

