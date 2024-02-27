$100 Invested In This Stock 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth $1,100 Today

Loading... Loading...

CME Gr CME has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 5.24% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 12.86%. Currently, CME Gr has a market capitalization of $78.74 billion.

Buying $100 In CME: If an investor had bought $100 of CME stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $1,149.58 today based on a price of $218.73 for CME at the time of writing.

CME Gr's Performance Over Last 20 Years

