Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock In The Last 5 Years

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
February 27, 2024 9:30 AM | 1 min read
Thermo Fisher Scientific TMO has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 4.18% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.82%. Currently, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a market capitalization of $214.86 billion.

Buying $100 In TMO: If an investor had bought $100 of TMO stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $213.77 today based on a price of $563.48 for TMO at the time of writing.

Thermo Fisher Scientific's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

