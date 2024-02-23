Gates Industrial Corp Insider Trades SendAa Signal

Loading... Loading...

A new SEC filing reveals that Wilson Neely, Board Member at Gates Industrial Corp GTES, made a notable insider purchase on February 22,.

What Happened: Neely demonstrated confidence in Gates Industrial Corp by purchasing 10,000 shares, as reported in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday. The total value of the transaction is $132,400.

The latest update on Friday morning shows Gates Industrial Corp shares up by 1.46%, trading at $14.55.

Delving into Gates Industrial Corp's Background

Gates Industrial Corp PLC is a manufacturer of engineered power transmission and fluid power solutions. The company has two operating segments; Power Transmission and Fluid Power segments. The Power Transmission solutions convey power and control motion. It is used in applications in which belts, chains, cables, geared transmissions, or direct drives transfer power from an engine or motor to another part or system. The Fluid power solutions are used in applications in which hoses and rigid tubing assemblies either transfer power hydraulically or convey fluids, gases, or granular materials from one location to another. The company generates key revenue from the Power Transmission segment.

Gates Industrial Corp's Financial Performance

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Gates Industrial Corp faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -3.36% in revenue growth as of 31 December, 2023. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Insights into Profitability:

Gross Margin: With a high gross margin of 39.12% , the company demonstrates effective cost control and strong profitability relative to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Gates Industrial Corp's EPS reflects a decline, falling below the industry average with a current EPS of 0.24.

Debt Management: Gates Industrial Corp's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.8. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Valuation Overview:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: With a lower-than-average P/E ratio of 17.07 , the stock indicates an attractive valuation, potentially presenting a buying opportunity.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The current P/S ratio of 1.11 is below industry norms, suggesting potential undervaluation and presenting an investment opportunity for those considering sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Gates Industrial Corp's EV/EBITDA ratio, lower than industry averages at 8.48, indicates attractively priced shares.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Exploring the Significance of Insider Trading

It's important to note that insider transactions alone should not dictate investment decisions, but they can provide valuable insights.

In the context of legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as outlined by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are obligated to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Despite insider sells not always signaling a bearish sentiment, they can be driven by various factors.

A Deep Dive into Insider Transaction Codes

Investors prefer focusing on transactions that take place in the open market, indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A indicates grant, award or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Gates Industrial Corp's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.