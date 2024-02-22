Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Marathon Petroleum Stock In The Last 10 Years

Loading... Loading...

Marathon Petroleum MPC has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 3.62% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 14.2%. Currently, Marathon Petroleum has a market capitalization of $60.68 billion.

Buying $100 In MPC: If an investor had bought $100 of MPC stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $369.47 today based on a price of $164.90 for MPC at the time of writing.

Marathon Petroleum's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

