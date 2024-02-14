Options Exercise Activity Initiated By MICHAEL BENSTOCK At Superior Gr of Cos

Loading... Loading...

In a new SEC filing on February 14, it was revealed that BENSTOCK, CEO at Superior Gr of Cos SGC, executed a significant exercise of company stock options.

What Happened: BENSTOCK, CEO at Superior Gr of Cos, exercised stock options for 0 shares of SGC stock. This information was disclosed in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday. The exercise price of the options was $0.0 per share.

The latest update on Wednesday morning shows Superior Gr of Cos shares up by 1.56%, trading at $13.7. At this price, BENSTOCK's 0 shares are worth $0.

Get to Know Superior Gr of Cos Better

Superior Group Of Companies Inc designs apparel products. The company's operating segment includes Branded Products; Healthcare Apparel and Contact Centers. It generates maximum revenue from the Branded Products segment. The Branded Products segment produce and sell customized merchandising solutions, promotional products and branded uniform programs to customers.

Superior Gr of Cos: Financial Performance Dissected

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Superior Gr of Cos faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -1.86% in revenue growth as of 30 September, 2023. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Holistic Profitability Examination:

Gross Margin: With a low gross margin of 39.08% , the company exhibits below-average profitability, signaling potential struggles in cost efficiency compared to its industry peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Superior Gr of Cos's EPS is below the industry average, signaling challenges in bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 0.19.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.62.

In-Depth Valuation Examination:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: A higher-than-average P/E ratio of 29.3 suggests caution, as the stock may be overvalued in the eyes of investors.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The current P/S ratio of 0.4 is below industry norms, suggesting potential undervaluation and presenting an investment opportunity for those considering sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): With an EV/EBITDA ratio lower than industry benchmarks at 10.68, Superior Gr of Cos presents an attractive value opportunity.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Why Insider Transactions Are Important

It's important to note that insider transactions alone should not dictate investment decisions, but they can provide valuable insights.

Considering the legal perspective, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, according to Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Nevertheless, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

A Closer Look at Important Transaction Codes

Digging into the details of stock transactions, investors frequently turn their attention to those taking place in the open market, as outlined in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.