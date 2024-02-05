5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Healthcare Sector

Loading... Loading...

What Defines a Value Stock?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the healthcare sector:

Kiora Pharmaceuticals KPRX - P/E: 1.01 Voyager Therapeutics VYGR - P/E: 6.42 Quoin Pharmaceuticals QNRX - P/E: 2.39 Procaps Gr PROC - P/E: 7.27 Solid Biosciences SLDB - P/E: 0.1

Kiora Pharmaceuticals's earnings per share for Q3 sits at $-0.89, whereas in Q2, they were at -0.79. Most recently, Voyager Therapeutics reported earnings per share at $-0.59, whereas in Q2 earnings per share sat at $-0.51. Quoin Pharmaceuticals has reported Q3 earnings per share at $-1.95, which has increased by 8.45% compared to Q2, which was -2.13. Most recently, Procaps Gr reported earnings per share at $0.08, whereas in Q2 earnings per share sat at $0.27. This quarter, Solid Biosciences experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was $-1.25 in Q2 and is now $-1.05.

The Significance: A value stock may need some time to rebound from its undervalued position. The risk of investing in a value stock is that this emergence may never materialize.