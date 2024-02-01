$1000 Invested In CDW 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Loading... Loading...

CDW CDW has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 14.89% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 25.66%. Currently, CDW has a market capitalization of $30.45 billion.

Buying $1000 In CDW: If an investor had bought $1000 of CDW stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $9,788.19 today based on a price of $227.31 for CDW at the time of writing.

CDW's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.