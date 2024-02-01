$1000 Invested In Edwards Lifesciences 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
February 1, 2024 12:30 PM | 1 min read
Loading...
Loading...

Edwards Lifesciences EW has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 7.82% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 19.99%. Currently, Edwards Lifesciences has a market capitalization of $47.28 billion.

Buying $1000 In EW: If an investor had bought $1000 of EW stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $15,635.54 today based on a price of $77.96 for EW at the time of writing.

Edwards Lifesciences's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: NewsTrading IdeasBZI-POD