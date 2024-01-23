Sun Communities Insider Trades SendAa Signal

Loading... Loading...

A new SEC filing reveals that Jeff Blau, Director at Sun Communities SUI, made a notable insider purchase on January 22,.

What Happened: In a Form 4 filing on Monday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, it was disclosed that Blau bought 2,000 shares of Sun Communities, amounting to a total of $258,019.

As of Tuesday morning, Sun Communities shares are down by 0.0%, currently priced at $128.8.

Unveiling the Story Behind Sun Communities

Sun Communities is a residential REIT that focuses on owning manufactured housing, residential vehicle communities, and marinas. The company currently owns a portfolio of 670 properties, which includes 353 manufactured housing communities, 182 residential vehicle communities, and 135 marina properties. Sun targets owning properties that are desirable as second homes or vacation properties with nearly 50% of the portfolio located in either Florida or Michigan near major bodies of water.

Sun Communities: Delving into Financials

Loading... Loading...

Revenue Growth: Sun Communities displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2023, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 5.06%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Profitability Metrics: Unlocking Value

Gross Margin: With a low gross margin of 50.0% , the company exhibits below-average profitability, signaling potential struggles in cost efficiency compared to its industry peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): The company excels with an EPS that surpasses the industry average. With a current EPS of 1.31, Sun Communities showcases strong earnings per share.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, Sun Communities adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyzing Market Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: Sun Communities's stock is currently priced at a premium level, as reflected in the higher-than-average P/E ratio of 71.16 .

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The P/S ratio of 5.12 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for Sun Communities's stock in relation to sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): At 19.62, Sun Communities's EV/EBITDA ratio reflects a below-par valuation compared to industry averages signalling undervaluation

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

Unmasking the Significance of Insider Transactions

It's important to note that insider transactions alone should not dictate investment decisions, but they can provide valuable insights.

In the context of legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as outlined by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are obligated to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Despite insider sells not always signaling a bearish sentiment, they can be driven by various factors.

Essential Transaction Codes Unveiled

Digging into the details of stock transactions, investors frequently turn their attention to those taking place in the open market, as outlined in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Sun Communities's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.