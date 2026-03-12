Gainers FreeCast (NASDAQ:CAST) stock increased by 11.5% to $8.2 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $326.6 million.

(NASDAQ:CAST) stock increased by 11.5% to $8.2 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $326.6 million. Yimutian (NASDAQ:YMT) shares moved upwards by 11.14% to $0.47. The company's market cap stands at $62.3 million.

(NASDAQ:YMT) shares moved upwards by 11.14% to $0.47. The company's market cap stands at $62.3 million. Yueda Digital Holding (NASDAQ:YDKG) stock rose 6.28% to $0.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.7 million.

(NASDAQ:YDKG) stock rose 6.28% to $0.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.7 million. Entravision Comms (NYSE:EVC) stock rose 5.94% to $3.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $266.5 million.

(NYSE:EVC) stock rose 5.94% to $3.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $266.5 million. Intelligent Protection (NASDAQ:IPM) shares rose 4.68% to $1.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.0 million.

(NASDAQ:IPM) shares rose 4.68% to $1.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.0 million. Zedge (AMEX:ZDGE) shares rose 4.63% to $3.25. The company's market cap stands at $40.0 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today. Losers This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

