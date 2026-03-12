Gainers iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC) shares moved upwards by 70.7% to $0.38 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 million.

Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI) shares increased by 13.74% to $2.98. The company's market cap stands at $271.5 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) shares moved upwards by 13.3% to $2.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.7 million.

Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA) stock moved upwards by 8.84% to $5.17. The company's market cap stands at $103.1 million.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) shares increased by 8.29% to $11.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $683.6 million.

ALPS Group (NASDAQ:ALPS) stock moved upwards by 6.89% to $1.24. The company's market cap stands at $161.4 million.

