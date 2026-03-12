Gainers Volato Group (AMEX:SOAR) shares rose 27.8% to $0.44 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.5 million.

(AMEX:SOAR) shares rose 27.8% to $0.44 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.5 million. VCI Global (NASDAQ:VCIG) stock increased by 9.41% to $2.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $82.5 million.

(NASDAQ:VCIG) stock increased by 9.41% to $2.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $82.5 million. Baiya International Group (NASDAQ:BIYA) shares rose 9.37% to $1.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 million.

(NASDAQ:BIYA) shares rose 9.37% to $1.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 million. Ten-League International (NASDAQ:TLIH) stock moved upwards by 6.37% to $0.32. The company's market cap stands at $9.4 million.

(NASDAQ:TLIH) stock moved upwards by 6.37% to $0.32. The company's market cap stands at $9.4 million. Intercont (Cayman) (NASDAQ:NCT) stock moved upwards by 5.94% to $0.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.5 million.

(NASDAQ:NCT) stock moved upwards by 5.94% to $0.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.5 million. Turbo Energy (NASDAQ:TURB) stock moved upwards by 5.83% to $4.35. The company's market cap stands at $41.2 million.

