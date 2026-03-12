Gainers Silvaco Group (NASDAQ:SVCO) stock rose 14.1% to $3.77 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $102.0 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.

(NASDAQ:SVCO) stock rose 14.1% to $3.77 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $102.0 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today. Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) stock rose 13.2% to $7.8. The company's market cap stands at $669.9 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.

(NYSE:KODK) stock rose 13.2% to $7.8. The company's market cap stands at $669.9 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today. Cloudastructure (NASDAQ:CSAI) shares increased by 9.77% to $0.68. The company's market cap stands at $15.4 million.

(NASDAQ:CSAI) shares increased by 9.77% to $0.68. The company's market cap stands at $15.4 million. Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) stock rose 8.76% to $3.6. The company's market cap stands at $77.2 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.

(NASDAQ:INVE) stock rose 8.76% to $3.6. The company's market cap stands at $77.2 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today. Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) stock moved upwards by 7.86% to $0.96. The company's market cap stands at $10.1 million.

(NASDAQ:DTSS) stock moved upwards by 7.86% to $0.96. The company's market cap stands at $10.1 million. QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) stock rose 6.95% to $9.53. The company's market cap stands at $159.9 million. Losers This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

