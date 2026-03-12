Gainers Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) stock increased by 34.9% to $3.83 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $320.1 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.

Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) stock moved upwards by 17.78% to $1.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.0 million.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) stock increased by 16.96% to $4.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $280.6 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.

Everbright Digital Hldgs (NASDAQ:EDHL) stock moved upwards by 14.88% to $3.55. The company's market cap stands at $5.1 million.

BUUU Group (NASDAQ:BUUU) stock increased by 13.67% to $15.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $224.4 million.

Anghami (NASDAQ:ANGH) shares rose 11.55% to $3.02. The company's market cap stands at $24.5 million. Losers This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

