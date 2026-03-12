Gainers Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Celegne Contingent Value Rights (NYSE:CELGR) stock rose 34.2% to $0.14 during Thursday's regular session.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) shares moved upwards by 33.85% to $1.7. The company's market cap stands at $114.7 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.

Agape ATP (NASDAQ:ATPC) stock rose 23.5% to $5.15. The company's market cap stands at $4.1 million.

Quantum BioPharma (NASDAQ:QNTM) stock moved upwards by 22.38% to $2.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.0 million.

ALPS Group (NASDAQ:ALPS) shares moved upwards by 20.61% to $1.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $161.4 million.

Scienture Holdings (NASDAQ:SCNX) stock rose 16.35% to $0.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.8 million.

