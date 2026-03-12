Gainers Agroz (NASDAQ:AGRZ) stock increased by 148.8% to $1.05 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.1 million.

(NASDAQ:AGRZ) stock increased by 148.8% to $1.05 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.1 million. Turbo Energy (NASDAQ:TURB) shares increased by 18.98% to $4.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.2 million.

(NASDAQ:TURB) shares increased by 18.98% to $4.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.2 million. Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) stock rose 18.55% to $2.3. The company's market cap stands at $5.1 million.

(NASDAQ:POLA) stock rose 18.55% to $2.3. The company's market cap stands at $5.1 million. Firefly Aerospace (NASDAQ:FLY) shares rose 17.86% to $24.28. The company's market cap stands at $3.2 billion.

(NASDAQ:FLY) shares rose 17.86% to $24.28. The company's market cap stands at $3.2 billion. Roma Green Finance (NASDAQ:ROMA) shares increased by 17.18% to $5.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $287.6 million.

(NASDAQ:ROMA) shares increased by 17.18% to $5.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $287.6 million. Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) shares increased by 16.97% to $2.52. The company's market cap stands at $646.5 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today. Losers This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.