Gainers
- Lightwave Logic (NASDAQ:LWLG) shares rose 49.0% to $7.48 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $730.0 million.
- Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) shares increased by 20.37% to $6.76. The company's market cap stands at $122.2 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) shares rose 15.89% to $0.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.0 million.
- Himax Techs (NASDAQ:HIMX) shares increased by 15.73% to $10.59. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion.
- Unusual Machines (AMEX:UMAC) stock rose 15.07% to $22.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $756.1 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- SOLAI (NYSE:SLAI) stock moved upwards by 15.05% to $1.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.5 million.
Losers
