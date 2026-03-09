Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Gainers
- Mingteng International (NASDAQ:MTEN) shares rose 22.9% to $2.04 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 million.
- Lobo Technologies (NASDAQ:LOBO) stock moved upwards by 6.25% to $0.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.8 million.
- Fitell (NASDAQ:FTEL) stock moved upwards by 4.99% to $1.68. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 million.
- Kandal M Venture (NASDAQ:FMFC) stock increased by 3.73% to $0.47. The company's market cap stands at $7.6 million.
- Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) stock moved upwards by 3.5% to $0.64. The company's market cap stands at $68.2 million.
- Haverty Furniture Cos (NYSE:HVT) shares increased by 3.12% to $22.97. The company's market cap stands at $372.5 million.
Losers
