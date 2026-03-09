Gainers Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA) stock moved upwards by 20.6% to $11.0 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $505.5 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.

(AMEX:NSRX) shares rose 16.3% to $4.78. The company's market cap stands at $57.1 million.

(NASDAQ:LFMD) stock moved upwards by 10.89% to $3.46. The company's market cap stands at $144.4 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.

(NASDAQ:HBIO) stock increased by 9.05% to $0.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.5 million.

(NASDAQ:TKNO) shares moved upwards by 8.49% to $2.3. The company's market cap stands at $112.9 million.

(NASDAQ:NUWE) stock rose 7.75% to $1.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 million. Losers This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

