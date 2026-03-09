Gainers Baiya International Group (NASDAQ:BIYA) shares rose 64.3% to $2.53 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 million.

(NASDAQ:BIYA) shares rose 64.3% to $2.53 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 million. Volato Group (AMEX:SOAR) shares moved upwards by 23.17% to $0.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 million.

(AMEX:SOAR) shares moved upwards by 23.17% to $0.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 million. Singularity Future Tech (NASDAQ:SGLY) shares increased by 7.96% to $0.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 million.

(NASDAQ:SGLY) shares increased by 7.96% to $0.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 million. Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) stock increased by 7.69% to $1.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.8 million.

(NASDAQ:POLA) stock increased by 7.69% to $1.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.8 million. Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) shares increased by 7.07% to $10.75. The company's market cap stands at $9.2 billion.

(NYSE:JOBY) shares increased by 7.07% to $10.75. The company's market cap stands at $9.2 billion. American Rebel Holdings (NASDAQ:AREB) shares moved upwards by 5.09% to $0.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 million.

