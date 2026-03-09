Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Gainers
- PicoCELA (NASDAQ:PCLA) stock moved upwards by 10.2% to $2.81 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $11.4 million.
- Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) shares rose 9.89% to $12.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $168.4 million.
- Lianhe Sowell Intl (NASDAQ:LHSW) stock rose 6.13% to $0.17. The company's market cap stands at $8.4 million.
- Nvni Group (NASDAQ:NVNI) shares moved upwards by 6.06% to $1.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.8 million.
- CISO Global (NASDAQ:CISO) shares rose 5.26% to $0.42. The company's market cap stands at $17.7 million.
- Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) shares rose 5.13% to $0.87. The company's market cap stands at $9.1 million.
Losers
