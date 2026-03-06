Gainers 707 Cayman Holdings (NASDAQ:JEM) stock moved upwards by 5.5% to $0.08 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 million.

(NASDAQ:JEM) stock moved upwards by 5.5% to $0.08 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 million. ZHONGCHAO (NASDAQ:ZCMD) shares rose 4.93% to $1.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.6 million.

(NASDAQ:ZCMD) shares rose 4.93% to $1.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.6 million. Cenntro (NASDAQ:CENN) stock moved upwards by 3.89% to $0.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.0 million.

(NASDAQ:CENN) stock moved upwards by 3.89% to $0.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.0 million. E-Home Household Service (NASDAQ:EJH) shares moved upwards by 3.38% to $0.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $71.2 million.

(NASDAQ:EJH) shares moved upwards by 3.38% to $0.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $71.2 million. Airwa (NASDAQ:YYAI) shares moved upwards by 3.09% to $1.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.6 million.

(NASDAQ:YYAI) shares moved upwards by 3.09% to $1.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.6 million. Robo.ai (NASDAQ:AIIO) stock rose 2.11% to $0.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.0 million. Losers This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.