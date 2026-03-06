Gainers Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) stock moved upwards by 17.3% to $7.65 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.1 million.

(NASDAQ:EDSA) stock moved upwards by 17.3% to $7.65 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.1 million. Lunai Bioworks (NASDAQ:LNAI) stock rose 6.78% to $0.25. The company's market cap stands at $8.7 million.

(NASDAQ:LNAI) stock rose 6.78% to $0.25. The company's market cap stands at $8.7 million. MindWalk Holdings (NASDAQ:HYFT) stock rose 4.5% to $1.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.6 million.

(NASDAQ:HYFT) stock rose 4.5% to $1.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.6 million. Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX) shares moved upwards by 3.76% to $0.86. The company's market cap stands at $19.2 million.

(NASDAQ:LEXX) shares moved upwards by 3.76% to $0.86. The company's market cap stands at $19.2 million. Fractyl Health (NASDAQ:GUTS) shares rose 3.54% to $0.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $76.4 million.

(NASDAQ:GUTS) shares rose 3.54% to $0.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $76.4 million. Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) shares moved upwards by 2.96% to $0.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.2 million. Losers This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.