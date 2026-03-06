Gainers SOS (NYSE:SOS) shares rose 4.8% to $1.3 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $14.1 million.

INLIF (NASDAQ:INLF) shares moved upwards by 2.86% to $0.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $75.4 million.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) stock rose 2.3% to $15.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion.

Flux Power Holdings (NASDAQ:FLUX) stock increased by 2.18% to $1.4. The company's market cap stands at $30.9 million.

High-Trend International (NASDAQ:HTCO) stock rose 2.17% to $8.45. The company's market cap stands at $63.8 million.

Odyssey Marine Explr (NASDAQ:OMEX) stock rose 2.0% to $1.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $85.8 million.

