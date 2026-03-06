Gainers Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) shares moved upwards by 15.5% to $1.13 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.1 million.

(NASDAQ:SCKT) shares moved upwards by 15.5% to $1.13 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.1 million. CISO Global (NASDAQ:CISO) stock increased by 3.39% to $0.42. The company's market cap stands at $17.7 million.

(NASDAQ:CISO) stock increased by 3.39% to $0.42. The company's market cap stands at $17.7 million. Ascent Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:ASTI) shares increased by 3.33% to $5.89. The company's market cap stands at $47.7 million.

(NASDAQ:ASTI) shares increased by 3.33% to $5.89. The company's market cap stands at $47.7 million. REalloys (NASDAQ:ALOY) stock moved upwards by 2.62% to $17.96.

(NASDAQ:ALOY) stock moved upwards by 2.62% to $17.96. Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) shares rose 2.38% to $0.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.3 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 3 days ago.

(NASDAQ:UPLD) shares rose 2.38% to $0.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.3 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 3 days ago. Whitefiber (NASDAQ:WYFI) shares increased by 2.0% to $15.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $609.8 million. Losers This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.