Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Gainers
- Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) shares moved upwards by 15.5% to $1.13 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.1 million.
- CISO Global (NASDAQ:CISO) stock increased by 3.39% to $0.42. The company's market cap stands at $17.7 million.
- Ascent Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:ASTI) shares increased by 3.33% to $5.89. The company's market cap stands at $47.7 million.
- REalloys (NASDAQ:ALOY) stock moved upwards by 2.62% to $17.96.
- Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) shares rose 2.38% to $0.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.3 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
- Whitefiber (NASDAQ:WYFI) shares increased by 2.0% to $15.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $609.8 million.
Losers
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.