Gainers Akanda (NASDAQ:AKAN) shares increased by 13.4% to $0.98 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 million.

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) shares rose 7.35% to $0.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.0 million.

Streamex (NASDAQ:STEX) stock moved upwards by 6.13% to $2.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $194.0 million.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) stock moved upwards by 5.84% to $7.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $145.5 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.

Scienture Holdings (NASDAQ:SCNX) shares increased by 5.69% to $0.42. The company's market cap stands at $16.2 million.

Omada Health (NASDAQ:OMDA) shares rose 5.14% to $14.3. The company's market cap stands at $782.9 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.

