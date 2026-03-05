Gainers YY Group Holding (NASDAQ:YYGH) shares moved upwards by 9.5% to $0.17 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.6 million.

Forgent Power Solutions (NYSE:FPS) stock rose 6.39% to $36.1. The company's market cap stands at $7.9 billion.

Olenox Industries (NASDAQ:OLOX) shares increased by 6.08% to $1.22. The company's market cap stands at $5.5 million.

WF Holding (NASDAQ:WFF) stock rose 3.74% to $0.54. The company's market cap stands at $15.7 million.

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) stock rose 2.91% to $1.4. The company's market cap stands at $44.1 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.

Ryde Group (AMEX:RYDE) stock increased by 2.59% to $0.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $62.1 million. Losers

