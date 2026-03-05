Gainers Soluna Holdings (NASDAQ:SLNH) stock moved upwards by 6.3% to $0.91 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $93.6 million.

(NASDAQ:SLNH) stock moved upwards by 6.3% to $0.91 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $93.6 million. Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO) shares increased by 5.86% to $0.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.2 million.

(NASDAQ:PRSO) shares increased by 5.86% to $0.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.2 million. CISO Global (NASDAQ:CISO) shares rose 4.47% to $0.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.7 million.

(NASDAQ:CISO) shares rose 4.47% to $0.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.7 million. Aeluma (NASDAQ:ALMU) shares rose 4.26% to $16.39. The company's market cap stands at $331.3 million.

(NASDAQ:ALMU) shares rose 4.26% to $16.39. The company's market cap stands at $331.3 million. AMC Robotics (NASDAQ:AMCI) stock moved upwards by 2.88% to $6.41. The company's market cap stands at $151.6 million.

(NASDAQ:AMCI) stock moved upwards by 2.88% to $6.41. The company's market cap stands at $151.6 million. Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV) stock rose 2.43% to $0.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.9 million.

