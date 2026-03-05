Gainers Sky Quarry (NASDAQ:SKYQ) shares moved upwards by 17.4% to $0.65 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.1 million.

(NASDAQ:SKYQ) shares moved upwards by 17.4% to $0.65 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.1 million. Trio Petroleum (AMEX:TPET) shares rose 8.28% to $1.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.4 million.

(AMEX:TPET) shares rose 8.28% to $1.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.4 million. TOP Ships (AMEX:TOPS) stock increased by 7.65% to $4.78. The company's market cap stands at $20.5 million.

(AMEX:TOPS) stock increased by 7.65% to $4.78. The company's market cap stands at $20.5 million. Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) shares increased by 3.17% to $1.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $462.8 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.

(NASDAQ:GEVO) shares increased by 3.17% to $1.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $462.8 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today. Delixy Holdings (NASDAQ:DLXY) stock rose 2.56% to $1.2. The company's market cap stands at $23.5 million.

(NASDAQ:DLXY) stock rose 2.56% to $1.2. The company's market cap stands at $23.5 million. US Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) shares increased by 1.73% to $1.17. The company's market cap stands at $42.0 million. Losers This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.