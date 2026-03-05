Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Gainers
- Polibeli Group (NASDAQ:PLBL) stock moved upwards by 22.3% to $9.67 during Thursday's regular session.
- 707 Cayman Holdings (NASDAQ:JEM) shares moved upwards by 13.64% to $0.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 million.
- XWELL (NASDAQ:XWEL) stock increased by 11.48% to $1.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.7 million.
- SMJ International Hldgs (AMEX:SMJF) shares increased by 10.71% to $3.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $77.5 million.
- Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) shares rose 10.63% to $245.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.2 billion.
- Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) stock increased by 10.27% to $0.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $80.0 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
Losers
