Gainers Polibeli Group (NASDAQ:PLBL) stock moved upwards by 22.3% to $9.67 during Thursday's regular session.

(NASDAQ:PLBL) stock moved upwards by 22.3% to $9.67 during Thursday's regular session. 707 Cayman Holdings (NASDAQ:JEM) shares moved upwards by 13.64% to $0.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 million.

(NASDAQ:JEM) shares moved upwards by 13.64% to $0.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 million. XWELL (NASDAQ:XWEL) stock increased by 11.48% to $1.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.7 million.

(NASDAQ:XWEL) stock increased by 11.48% to $1.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.7 million. SMJ International Hldgs (AMEX:SMJF) shares increased by 10.71% to $3.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $77.5 million.

(AMEX:SMJF) shares increased by 10.71% to $3.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $77.5 million. Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) shares rose 10.63% to $245.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.2 billion.

(NASDAQ:EXPE) shares rose 10.63% to $245.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.2 billion. Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) stock increased by 10.27% to $0.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $80.0 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today. Losers This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.