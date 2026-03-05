Gainers Turbo Energy (NASDAQ:TURB) shares moved upwards by 66.7% to $2.8 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $18.5 million.

(NASDAQ:TURB) shares moved upwards by 66.7% to $2.8 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $18.5 million. Palladyne AI (NASDAQ:PDYN) stock rose 31.49% to $9.77. The company's market cap stands at $332.1 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.

(NASDAQ:PDYN) stock rose 31.49% to $9.77. The company's market cap stands at $332.1 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today. Stem (NYSE:STEM) shares increased by 27.36% to $12.8. The company's market cap stands at $84.3 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.

(NYSE:STEM) shares increased by 27.36% to $12.8. The company's market cap stands at $84.3 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday. CDT Envirn Tech Inv Hldgs (NASDAQ:CDTG) shares moved upwards by 22.95% to $0.39. The company's market cap stands at $3.9 million.

(NASDAQ:CDTG) shares moved upwards by 22.95% to $0.39. The company's market cap stands at $3.9 million. Elong Power Holding (NASDAQ:ELPW) shares rose 22.56% to $0.1.

(NASDAQ:ELPW) shares rose 22.56% to $0.1. Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) shares moved upwards by 14.98% to $14.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.

