Gainers CPI Card (NASDAQ:PMTS) shares rose 41.6% to $17.65 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $141.2 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) shares increased by 24.07% to $0.67. The company's market cap stands at $13.6 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.

CXApp (NASDAQ:CXAI) shares moved upwards by 18.04% to $0.24. The company's market cap stands at $7.3 million.

Trio-Tech Intl (AMEX:TRT) shares moved upwards by 16.87% to $5.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.5 million.

Mobix Labs (NASDAQ:MOBX) shares increased by 15.95% to $0.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $84.5 million.

Maris Tech (NASDAQ:MTEK) shares moved upwards by 15.84% to $2.12. The company's market cap stands at $14.7 million.

Losers

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

