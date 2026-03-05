Gainers Jiade (NASDAQ:JDZG) shares rose 10.0% to $0.14 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 million.

(NASDAQ:JDZG) shares rose 10.0% to $0.14 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 million. Mixed Martial Arts Group (AMEX:MMA) stock moved upwards by 9.03% to $0.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.1 million.

(AMEX:MMA) stock moved upwards by 9.03% to $0.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.1 million. INNEOVA Holdings (NASDAQ:INEO) stock increased by 8.38% to $0.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.1 million.

(NASDAQ:INEO) stock increased by 8.38% to $0.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.1 million. Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) stock rose 6.4% to $320.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.9 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.

(NYSE:BURL) stock rose 6.4% to $320.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.9 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today. Park Ha Biological Tech (NASDAQ:BYAH) stock rose 6.17% to $1.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 million.

(NASDAQ:BYAH) stock rose 6.17% to $1.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 million. Cracker Barrel Old (NASDAQ:CBRL) shares moved upwards by 5.58% to $32.33. The company's market cap stands at $681.8 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday. Losers

