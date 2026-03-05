Gainers Impact BioMedical (AMEX:IBO) shares rose 70.2% to $0.7 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $5.0 million.

(AMEX:IBO) shares rose 70.2% to $0.7 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $5.0 million. BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) shares moved upwards by 16.96% to $1.93. The company's market cap stands at $36.0 million.

(NASDAQ:BTAI) shares moved upwards by 16.96% to $1.93. The company's market cap stands at $36.0 million. Quince Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QNCX) stock moved upwards by 13.94% to $0.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.7 million.

(NASDAQ:QNCX) stock moved upwards by 13.94% to $0.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.7 million. Organigram Global (NASDAQ:OGI) shares increased by 13.66% to $1.58. The company's market cap stands at $187.8 million.

(NASDAQ:OGI) shares increased by 13.66% to $1.58. The company's market cap stands at $187.8 million. Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX) stock moved upwards by 11.35% to $0.53.

(NASDAQ:ADTX) stock moved upwards by 11.35% to $0.53. Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) shares increased by 10.14% to $207.6. The company's market cap stands at $30.9 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday. Losers This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.