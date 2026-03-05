Gainers Elong Power Holding (NASDAQ:ELPW) stock rose 43.6% to $0.11 during Thursday's pre-market session.

Palladyne AI (NASDAQ:PDYN) shares increased by 21.13% to $9.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $332.1 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.

CDT Envirn Tech Inv Hldgs (NASDAQ:CDTG) stock increased by 16.67% to $0.37. The company's market cap stands at $3.9 million.

Turbo Energy (NASDAQ:TURB) shares rose 16.66% to $1.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.5 million.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) shares increased by 15.52% to $11.61. The company's market cap stands at $84.3 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.

Rentokil Initial (NYSE:RTO) shares moved upwards by 13.25% to $32.56. The company's market cap stands at $14.4 billion.

