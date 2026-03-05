Gainers WISeKey Intl Holding (NASDAQ:WKEY) stock moved upwards by 11.7% to $7.99 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $80.5 million.

(NYSE:OOMA) shares moved upwards by 11.62% to $14.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $358.0 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.

(NASDAQ:NXTT) stock increased by 7.71% to $3.63. The company's market cap stands at $13.7 million.

(NASDAQ:CRDO) stock increased by 7.06% to $109.78. The company's market cap stands at $17.7 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago.

(NASDAQ:CXAI) shares moved upwards by 6.85% to $0.21. The company's market cap stands at $7.3 million.

(NASDAQ:BNAI) stock moved upwards by 6.76% to $49.88. The company's market cap stands at $272.5 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

