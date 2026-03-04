Gainers NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (AMEX:NBY) shares moved upwards by 6.8% to $1.56 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $38.6 million.

SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) shares increased by 5.88% to $0.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 million.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) stock increased by 5.23% to $198.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.5 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.

Quince Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QNCX) shares moved upwards by 3.75% to $0.11. The company's market cap stands at $5.3 million.

Ernexa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ERNA) shares moved upwards by 3.55% to $0.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.0 million.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:ATYR) stock rose 2.43% to $0.99. The company's market cap stands at $94.0 million. Losers

