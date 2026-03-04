Gainers CDT Envirn Tech Inv Hldgs (NASDAQ:CDTG) stock rose 44.7% to $0.46 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.9 million.

Decent Holding (NASDAQ:DXST) shares moved upwards by 29.38% to $0.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 million. As per the press release, FY earnings came out today.

FBS Global (NASDAQ:FBGL) shares moved upwards by 19.28% to $0.57. The company's market cap stands at $10.5 million.

Li Bang International (NASDAQ:LBGJ) shares moved upwards by 5.42% to $0.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 million.

Elong Power Holding (NASDAQ:ELPW) shares moved upwards by 5.12% to $0.08.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) shares moved upwards by 4.48% to $0.93. The company's market cap stands at $42.5 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today. Losers This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

