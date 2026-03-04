Gainers XIAO-I (NASDAQ:AIXI) shares rose 8.3% to $0.25 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.9 million.

(NASDAQ:AIXI) shares rose 8.3% to $0.25 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.9 million. Fatpipe (NASDAQ:FATN) shares moved upwards by 6.46% to $1.84. The company's market cap stands at $20.1 million.

(NASDAQ:FATN) shares moved upwards by 6.46% to $1.84. The company's market cap stands at $20.1 million. Republic Power Group (NASDAQ:RPGL) shares increased by 4.96% to $1.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.1 million.

(NASDAQ:RPGL) shares increased by 4.96% to $1.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.1 million. CISO Global (NASDAQ:CISO) stock rose 4.32% to $0.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.7 million.

(NASDAQ:CISO) stock rose 4.32% to $0.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.7 million. Gauzy (NASDAQ:GAUZ) stock moved upwards by 4.22% to $0.53. The company's market cap stands at $9.8 million.

(NASDAQ:GAUZ) stock moved upwards by 4.22% to $0.53. The company's market cap stands at $9.8 million. Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) stock moved upwards by 2.87% to $11.1. The company's market cap stands at $242.5 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today. Losers This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.