Gainers Firefly Neuroscience (NASDAQ:AIFF) stock increased by 62.3% to $1.11 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $9.7 million.

(NASDAQ:AIFF) stock increased by 62.3% to $1.11 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $9.7 million. Baird Medical Investment (NASDAQ:BDMD) shares moved upwards by 27.6% to $3.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $91.4 million.

(NASDAQ:BDMD) shares moved upwards by 27.6% to $3.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $91.4 million. Can Fite Biopharma (AMEX:CANF) shares rose 26.4% to $6.32. The company's market cap stands at $6.5 million.

(AMEX:CANF) shares rose 26.4% to $6.32. The company's market cap stands at $6.5 million. Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) stock rose 23.69% to $5.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $267.7 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.

(NASDAQ:EOLS) stock rose 23.69% to $5.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $267.7 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday. Agilon Health (NYSE:AGL) stock moved upwards by 18.31% to $0.67. The company's market cap stands at $235.1 million.

(NYSE:AGL) stock moved upwards by 18.31% to $0.67. The company's market cap stands at $235.1 million. InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) shares increased by 16.81% to $0.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 million. Losers This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.