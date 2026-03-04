Gainers Decent Holding (NASDAQ:DXST) shares moved upwards by 252.0% to $0.29 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 million. The company's, FY earnings came out today.

Babcock & Wilcox (NYSE:BW) shares increased by 25.17% to $10.14. The company's market cap stands at $899.9 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.

Texxon Holding (NASDAQ:NPT) shares rose 24.7% to $12.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $228.0 million.

WF Holding (NASDAQ:WFF) shares increased by 22.61% to $0.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.5 million.

Agroz (NASDAQ:AGRZ) shares moved upwards by 21.59% to $0.42. The company's market cap stands at $7.4 million.

Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) shares moved upwards by 21.16% to $0.11.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

