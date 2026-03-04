Gainers Actelis Networks (NASDAQ:ASNS) stock rose 196.2% to $0.56 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 million.

(NASDAQ:ASNS) stock rose 196.2% to $0.56 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 million. Schmid Group (NASDAQ:SHMD) stock increased by 45.55% to $9.33. The company's market cap stands at $356.4 million.

(NASDAQ:SHMD) stock increased by 45.55% to $9.33. The company's market cap stands at $356.4 million. Bit Origin (NASDAQ:BTOG) stock increased by 26.41% to $2.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 million.

(NASDAQ:BTOG) stock increased by 26.41% to $2.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 million. Chaince Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:CD) shares rose 21.47% to $7.75. The company's market cap stands at $452.1 million.

(NASDAQ:CD) shares rose 21.47% to $7.75. The company's market cap stands at $452.1 million. REalloys (NASDAQ:ALOY) stock rose 18.37% to $25.0.

(NASDAQ:ALOY) stock rose 18.37% to $25.0. BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS) stock moved upwards by 17.27% to $1.94. The company's market cap stands at $77.7 million.

