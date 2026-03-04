Gainers Classover Holdings (NASDAQ:KIDZ) shares moved upwards by 64.2% to $0.13 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 million.

(NASDAQ:KIDZ) shares moved upwards by 64.2% to $0.13 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 million. Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) stock moved upwards by 20.96% to $7.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $751.2 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.

(NASDAQ:SWIM) stock moved upwards by 20.96% to $7.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $751.2 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday. Visionary Holdings (NASDAQ:GV) stock rose 9.34% to $0.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.2 million.

(NASDAQ:GV) stock rose 9.34% to $0.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.2 million. Tron (NASDAQ:TRON) stock rose 8.75% to $1.49. The company's market cap stands at $375.9 million.

(NASDAQ:TRON) stock rose 8.75% to $1.49. The company's market cap stands at $375.9 million. Vestand (NASDAQ:VSTD) stock increased by 8.03% to $0.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 million.

(NASDAQ:VSTD) stock increased by 8.03% to $0.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 million. Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) stock increased by 7.01% to $211.5. The company's market cap stands at $64.9 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.

