Gainers Can Fite Biopharma (AMEX:CANF) stock rose 17.6% to $5.88 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.5 million.

(AMEX:CANF) stock rose 17.6% to $5.88 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.5 million. Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) stock moved upwards by 14.76% to $4.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $267.7 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.

(NASDAQ:EOLS) stock moved upwards by 14.76% to $4.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $267.7 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday. Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) stock moved upwards by 11.47% to $0.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.1 million.

(NASDAQ:RVPH) stock moved upwards by 11.47% to $0.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.1 million. 20/20 Biolabs (NASDAQ:AIDX) stock rose 11.18% to $3.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.5 million.

(NASDAQ:AIDX) stock rose 11.18% to $3.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.5 million. Kala Bio (NASDAQ:KALA) stock moved upwards by 10.92% to $0.39. The company's market cap stands at $319.6 million.

(NASDAQ:KALA) stock moved upwards by 10.92% to $0.39. The company's market cap stands at $319.6 million. Medicus Pharma (NASDAQ:MDCX) stock moved upwards by 9.52% to $1.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.3 million. Losers This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.